HPE expands GreenLake For Private Cloud with new AWS capabilities

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Wednesday expanded its HPE GreenLake For Private Cloud Enterprise with new capabilities around Amazon Web Services EKS Anywhere Kubernetes service and new cloud instances as part of a move to make its platform the centerpiece of businesses’ hybrid cloud deployments.

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise is the company’s platform for providing enterprises a private cloud with a public cloud experience for those applications that either businesses prefer not run in a public cloud or which cannot be migrated to a public cloud.

New to HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise is integration with AWS EKS Anywhere Kubernetes service, with a similar integration using Red Hat OpenShift to come shortly followed by integration with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKS) and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

HPE also introduced six new optimized instances for general compute, memory, and storage; improved usage and cost analytics of applications for hyperscale public clouds, and a new HPE Ezmeral Kubernetes early access program.

Customers are clamoring for ways to get value of their data, especially with the advent of public clouds which have created more independent data silos than ever in hybrid environments stretching across on-premises, public and private clouds, and the edge, said Vishal Lall, senior vice president and general manager of HPE GreenLake cloud services solutions.

“So all of a sudden, they have more data fragmentation than they had in the past, and getting access to the value from the data is getting to be more and more critical,” Lall said late last week at a press pre-briefing.

Leveraging that data is getting more and more difficult, Lall said. “They have a need to look at the data, analyze the data, make sense of the data, across the silos I spoke about, but even more, leverage the data to predict the future using machine learning and AI-type tools,” he said.

Half of enterprises’ data is now getting produced outside the data center, Lall said. For instance, he said, 50 billion IoT devices are expected to get connected this year.

“[This] is driving the way companies are thinking about digital transformation and going down their strategies,” he said. “And one of the things that they‘re learning is that the approach that they had around public cloud-first isn’t really working very well, especially as more and more data is getting produced at the edge.”

HPE GreenLake Private Cloud Enterprise, along with the new changes unveiled Wednesday, is addressing the need to find the right environment for workloads and data in the hybrid cloud.

“We are expanding our Kubernetes deployment options, from a customer perspective. We‘ve always had an open source version of it. We’ve also always had our own version, which is called HP Ezmeral. But now we are also enabling Amazon EKS Anywhere to that environment, and then adding infrastructure-as-a-code and cloud-native tool chains.”

With the additions to HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise, HPE is ready to help businesses modernize their application infrastructure to run applications wherever is best for them, said Bryan Thompson, vice president of product management for GreenLake cloud services solutions.

“Many enterprises have kind of picked their horse,” Thompson told CRN. “They use OpenShift, they use EKS, they use Rancher. So where we want to take (GreenLake) PCE (private cloud enterprise), with EKS Anywhere being the first example, is allow us to deliver that cloud experience but allow you to choose what you want that underlying runtime component to be, in this case for Kubernetes.”

HPE has also added new analytics capabilities to measure AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud consumption, chargeback, or showback alongside HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise, providing a single pane of glass multi-cloud view across HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise and public clouds, Thompson said.

“How do I choose where certain workloads should run,” he said. “It may be more cost effective in a private cloud. Or vice versa, if this is a really bursty workload, you should be using that in public cloud and shutting it down as you need to. This really provides that foundation of one view, one single pane of glass, spanning both private and public cloud form factors now,” he said.

This lays the foundation for MSPs looking to provide everything as a service, Thompson said.

“As an MSP partner, you can now be more informed to help customers with things like workload placement decisions, cost optimization, looking at consumption of what may be idle resources [to see if a customer is] burning that meter when they don‘t need to be,” he said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com