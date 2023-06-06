HPE Greenlake cloud services to add sustainability dashboard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced the preview of a new sustainability dashboard on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, as well as a portfolio of sustainability services.

According to HPE, the offerings are designed to help organisations monitor and reduce the carbon footprint associated with their IT estates, and includes technology, services, financing, and asset upcycling programs.

It will provide insights on IT energy consumption, carbon emissions, and electricity costs, while leveraging advanced analytics from the HPE portfolio across compute, storage, and networking to help organisations improve overall sustainability performance.

The sustainability dashboard aims to address challenges around reaching sustainability targets, including lack of visibility and metrics, a shortage of specialised expertise, and an escalating and complex regulatory environment.

“Achieving sustainability targets in a hybrid IT environment can be complex and daunting,” HPE services senior vice president and general manager Pradeep Kumar said.

“HPE breaks down this complexity with technologies and services that enable organisations to advance from strategy and design to operations and positive impact.”

“Our unique, comprehensive approach helps customers transform sustainability initiatives from incremental pockets of activity to a holistic approach spanning every IT domain,” Kumar added.

HPE said that its acquisition of OpsRamp last month has allowed access to new technology which will provide “additional sustainable IT capabilities to the dashboard by delivering a unified approach to manage multi-vendor infrastructure and application resources in hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.”

HPE’s chief technology officer Fidelma Russo will showcase the sustainability dashboard during her keynote at HPE Discover 2023 in the US on June 21.

The new capability will be available to customers later this year.

New sustainable operational services include access to dedicated experts, asset upcycling services, customised Circular Economy Reports and access to additional certifications and a refreshed HPE Digital Learner subscription service that includes sustainable upskilling for IT and data centre facility employees.

The enhanced sustainability services being added include two new capabilities that bridge technology and data centre facility solutions to offer an analysis of an organisation’s overall consumption.

This includes new workshops that explore a combined and sustainable approach to IT, workloads, and data centres.

It also includes new sustainability baselining services which provide a clear picture of energy usage and emissions within their IT estate by considering commonly accepted accounting and reporting principles.

Customers also now have access to the newly enhanced HPE Right Mix Advisor a process used to identify application modernisation and hosting requirements.

HPE also announced the expansion of its Force for Good financing program, which rewards organisations that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.

The company expanded the program to include additional industry-recognised standard indexes, which increases the number of SMBs eligible for the program.

HPE Financial Services executive vice president, president and chief executive Gerri Gold said "combined with the visibility and insights from the sustainability dashboard on HPE GreenLake, and the comprehensive expertise from the HPE Services team, HPE is well equipped to act as a strategic partner to any organisation seeking to reduce their IT carbon footprint and make progress on sustainability.”