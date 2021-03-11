HPE GreenLake now available on distie marketplaces

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is making updates to the GreenLake cloud services portfolio and adding new capabilities and partnerships, including launching on distributors’ marketplaces.

GreenLake services are now available on the marketplaces of Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro, Synnex, and Tech Data. Billing has also been simplified on GreenLake central.

An expansion of its partnerships with CyrusOne and digital infrastructure provider Equinix means that joint customers can now run GreenLake on CyrusOne or Equinix through one agreement and one invoice.

Three new lower entry point, modular HPE GreenLake cloud services are set to be launched later this year for bare metal, virtual machines and containers.

The bare metal solution allows the discovery, provision and management of compute and storage resources in GreenLake Central, to run workloads directly on the server, or use VMs or containers.

The option to add backup-as-a-service will be added to the virtual machines solution, which offers various deployments with compute and storage instance types sized for 100 VMs and up.

Cloud services for containers offers solutions based on small, medium, large and extra-large capacity sizes for the HPE Ezmeral Container platform.

Finally, updates have been made to the GreenLake for Aruba offering within the HPE Partner Ready for Networking Program. It is now available through authorised HPE distributors, features higher rebate levels, and gives partners access to an assigned Aruba customer success manager.

GreenLake cloud services senior vice president and general manager Keith White said, “The HPE partner ecosystem plays a central role in our success, and partners of all types are embedding HPE GreenLake into their business models and offerings to deliver an agile as-a-service experience to their clients. Together, we are disrupting the market by “bringing the cloud to you” for our clients, combining the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the flexibility and control of a hybrid environment.”

According to HPE, The GreenLake Cloud Services business now has over $4.5 billion in total contract value and in Q1 2021, it grew its Annualised Revenue Run Rate (ARR) by 27 percent year-over-year. Partner-led orders for HPE GreenLake grew 116% in Q1 2021.