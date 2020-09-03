HPE InfoSight is being prototyped as powerful sales tool for partners

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is poised to leverage InfoSight’s artificial intelligence prowess to help partners drive sales upgrades and auto-generate storage solution recommendations for the rapidly growing InfoSight installed base, said HPE Senior vice president/storage general manager Tom Black.

The new AI functionality—which is currently in the prototype stage—is part of an all-out AI operations offensive being marshaled by Black and his development team.

“I just showed it to a bunch of people in the company,” said Black, who took the storage helm nine months ago, in an exclusive interview with CRN. “We are using the intelligence in partner campaigns so they know not only when a customer is ready for an upgrade or a refresh, but actually helping auto-generate advice and information for them to basically reduce the amount of time it would take them to go in and assess an environment, figure out the right recommendation and move forward.”

The new InfoSight sales prototype is a major “step forward” to leverage the AI capabilities in the product not just for a “support experience or to avoid a performance issue but also to assist someone in that sales cycle by increasing their customer intimacy,” said Black.

Many salespeople walk into complex IT environments without in-depth data or knowledge on the customer IT environment. All that changes with InfoSight’s proactive AI and machine-learning capabilities.

“It’s very different walking into an environment saying, ‘I know exactly what you have, I know where you are at and I think I understand where you should go next and here are the financials around it,’” said Black. “What we are doing is using software to completely change the overall experience—not just the post-installation experience, but the up-front experience. That is a unique capability we have because of InfoSight.”

The breakthrough use of the InfoSight AI capabilities comes with HPE moving quickly to capitalize on the 8-Petabyte InfoSight data lake with over 1.25 trillion data points. That data lake—which has been part of the Nimble storage platform for a decade—is widely heralded for anticipating and resolving 86 percent of storage issues.

HPE is using InfoSight’s robust machine-learning capabilities to take customer storage productivity and partner profitability to a new level, said Black.

“We are using the unique InfoSight AI asset to try to transform all aspects of how a partner or customer experiences doing business with us,” said Black. “It is focused on increasing productivity and for a partner to increase profitability—all with this obsession around customer intimacy and relevancy.”

The longer a customer runs InfoSight the more data it acquires and uses to drive productivity gains, said Black. “The amount of information and the amount of intimacy we have with [InfoSight] in the field is simply astounding,” he said.

With InfoSight acting as the central nervous system of sorts for a new age intelligent data insight, HPE has a marked competitive advantage versus competitors, said Black.

“The intelligent data platform particularly built around the intelligence in InfoSight is absolutely a unique asset to the company,” he said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com