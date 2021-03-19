HPE launches solution marketplace for Ezmeral data analytics platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has updated its Ezmeral data and analytics software portfolio adding a new product and an ISV and open source solutions marketplace.

Ezmeral Data Fabric is now available separately as a software-defined, scale-out data store optimised for data analytics capabilities, as well as a part of the Container Platform and ML Ops offerings.

It provides a data storage layer across on-premise, private or public cloud, and edge environments.

The Ezmeral Container Platform and ML Ops are available as cloud services through HPE GreenLake now, and Ezmeral Data Fabric will be available as a GreenLake service in the future.

ISVs have the ability to validate their application on Ezmerel for quicker deployment thanks to a new technology ecosystem program.

An Ezmerel marketplace has also been launched that offers validated full-stack solutions from ISV partners, and open-source projects such as Apache Spark, and Tensorflow.

Partners and customers can procure ISV services through the marketplace but payments go directly to the ISV and partners do not currently have access to rebates or incentives from HPE by purchasing ISV solutions in this manner.

A statement from HPE said that the company plans to add more ISV partners to the marketplace every quarter.

“The separate HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric data store and new HPE Ezmeral Marketplace provide enterprises with the environment of their choice, and with visibility and governance across all enterprise applications and data through an open, flexible, cloud experience everywhere,” chief technology officer and head of software Kumar Sreekanti said.

“HPE Ezmeral is invaluable to our customers that are now embracing a digital-first strategy, as is evident with our continued growth into new enterprise accounts. The enterprises that use data and artificial intelligence effectively are better equipped to evolve rapidly in a dynamic, constantly changing marketplace.”

HPE's head of the Ezmeral group for APJ Celine Siow told CRN the marketplace was "essentially a collaborative, one-stop shop for HPE Ezmeral-validated Independent Software Vendor (ISV) applications".

"The marketplace has been launched to help our clients and partners adopt integrated solutions that combine HPE Ezmeral software with validated industry-leading, third-party, commercial and open-source applications.

"Both partners and clients can buy HPE Ezmeral and the solutions available on the marketplace directly from the ISVs. For our channel partners, they have the ability to quickly and easily roll out containers in a hybrid and multicloud world for their customers.

"Partners get the flexibility Ezmeral provides for deployments from edge to cloud, with the ability to seamlessly move data in a unified software-defined environment. We will continue to strengthen and build out the ISV marketplace."