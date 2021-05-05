HPE launches storage as-a-service via GreenLake

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has converted its entire storage business into a cloud-native, software-defined data services business, with a platform offering storage as-a-service.

The service is available through HPE GreenLake, via three new services that help simplify data operations from edge to cloud, including Data Services Cloud Console, Cloud data services and HPE Alletra.

HPE said the new launches allow new and existing customers to transition to a cloud operating model with data management and infrastructure services.

Data Services Cloud Console - a cloud console that delivers cloud operations and unified data operations as a service

Cloud Data Services - a suite of software subscription services that radically simplify and automate global infrastructure management at scale

HPE Alletra - a new portfolio of cloud-native data infrastructure that powers data edge-to-cloud. These include All-NVMe HPE Alletra 9000 and 6000 systems.

All three services will be available for order globally direct and through channel partners May 2021.

“Organisations face a complex web of fragmented hardware, software, and manual processes, making it difficult for them to compete and innovate in a constantly changing marketplace,” HPE chief executive Antonio Neri said.

“HPE was the first to recognise the need to deliver a unified and consistent cloud experience, from edge to cloud, with HPE GreenLake. Today’s announcement builds on this strategy, by enabling our customers to break down silos and leverage data, wherever it resides, with unified data operations.

“As we enter the Age of Insight, HPE is providing the ideal platform for organisations seeking to apply distributed data to fuel AI initiatives, deliver new customer experiences, and drive digital transformation.”

HPE Storage SVP and general manager Tom Black said, “HPE is changing the storage game by bringing a full cloud operational model to our customers’ on-premises environments.”

“Bringing the cloud operational model to where data lives accelerates digital transformation, streamlines data management, and will help our customers innovate faster than ever before.”