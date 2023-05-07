HPE launches Tech Pro VIP partner recognition program for ANZ

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has officially launched the Tech Pro VIP program which recognises and rewards Australian and New Zealand technology-focused partners who go above and beyond for the IT giant.

The first phase of the program ran from November 1 to April 30, and saw two winners being awarded with a fully-funded trip to Las Vegas for HPE Discover 2023 technology showcase in June.

They are Justin Farrow, HP business partner solution architect at Dicker Data, and Ian Selgada, presales technical consultant at Viatek.

Farrow was recognised for his outstanding contribution to date as a HPE Tech Pro ambassdor.

“It’s a great honour to be part of the program, as it helps to drive a deeper level of understanding across HPE technologies," Farrow said.

"Being able to engage with APAC and WW HPE Technology Specialists as well as our local community provides great insights and understanding around the entire HPE Portfolio, from Hybrid IT right through to the GreenLake Services platform," he added.

Selgada who was recognised for his ongoing commitment to growth with HPE said he's very excited to be able to attend HPE Discover, representing Viatek, and is looking forward to seeing what unveils to further support his company's customers to innovate in a rapidly changing world.

HPE said the Tech Pro VIP Program "has seen incredible momentum".

Julie Barbieri, HPE’s general manager of channel alliances and service providers for South Pacific said the company launched the program to shine a spotlight on sales teams with superb technical prowess, and to celebrate their achievements.

The local version of the program builds on HPE's Tech Pro one, which offers a global community for partner and presales technical professionals to work as one team, focused on learning, innovation and excellence.

It provides a portal with fast and comprehensive access to content, training and certifications, as well as tools, events and knowledge sharing.