HPE makes big gains in hyperconverged over Dell, Nutanix

By on
Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s worldwide hyperconverged system sales soared 53.5 percent in the second quarter even as rivals Dell Technologies and Nutanix posted declines in hyperconverged revenue, according to the latest data from market researcher IDC.

HPE posted hyperconverged system sales of US$130 million in the second quarter with 7 percent market share compared with US$84.7 million with 4.6 percent market share in the year-ago quarter, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker results released this week.

Dell Technologies, the hyperconverged market-share leader, meanwhile, posted a 2.6 percent decline in hyperconverged revenue for the quarter, while Nutanix posted a 2 percent revenue decline, IDC said.

Overall, Dell posted worldwide hyperconverged system sales of US$519.6 million with a 27.9 percent share of the market in the second quarter compared with US$533.2 million with a 29 percent share of the market in the year-ago quarter, according to IDC.

Nutanix, meanwhile, posted US$253.5 million in hyperconverged system sales in the second quarter with a 13.6 percent share compared with US$258.8 million in sales with a 14.1 percent share in the year-ago quarter, according to IDC.

The HPE revenue gains include HPE systems that run Nutanix hyperconverged software—the result of a blockbuster HPE-Nutanix OEM deal from last year.

The impressive hyperconverged system showing from HPE comes just one week after HPE and its New H3C Group China business captured a worldwide server market share “statistical tie” with Dell by finishing the second quarter with 14.9 percent share compared with Dell’s 13.9 percent share of worldwide revenue, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker.

For its fiscal third quarter ended July 31, HPE’s compute revenue was US$3.4 billion—flat compared with the year-ago quarter but up 28 percent sequentially.

HPE President and CEO Antonio Neri recently told analysts that HPE —which ships four servers and 46 TB of storage every 60 seconds—continues to strengthen its core capabilities in compute and storage.

HPE’s gains came with overall worldwide revenue from hyperconverged system sales growing 1.1 percent in the second quarter to $1.9 billion, accounting for 47.1 percent of the total converged systems market, according to IDC.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

