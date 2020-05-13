HPE restructures for ‘post COVID-19 world’

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri is restructuring the company for a “post COVID-19 world” as a more agile organization with a new chief technology officer and a new GreenLake Cloud Services Business Group.

HPE senior vice president Kumar Sreekanti – the one time co-founder and CEO of artificial intelligence/big data high-flyer BlueData, which HPE acquired in 2018, will now take on a dual role as both CTO and the head of software.

“Software plays a foundational strategic role in enabling our edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service strategy and I am excited to have Kumar drive the innovation agenda and technology roadmap for HPE that integrates the strategy, design and development for the HPE software defined portfolio,” said Neri in a blog post titled ‘Designing an Agile Organization For a Post COVID-19 World.’

Mark Potter, who was CTO and also managed HPE Labs, is retiring effective this summer.

HPE is also establishing its fast growing GreenLake business under a new GreenLake Cloud Services Business Group that will be headed by Keith White, a former Microsoft cloud superstar who joined HPE last December.

“This team will provide customers with a consistent cloud experience for all of their applications and data wherever they live: at the edge, across public and private clouds, in co-locations, or in the data center consumed through a flexible, pay-as-you-go model,” said Neri.

Besides those changes, HPE -- which has 60,000 employees, operates in 170 countries and generated US$29.1 billion in revenue in its most recent fiscal year -- is forming a new “go forward Executive Committee” (pictured above) aimed at accelerating its pivot to an edge-to-cloud platform as a service company.

“Over recent weeks, I have evaluated our organizational structure to determine the model that will best enable our execution and transformation,” said Neri. “The time is right for an organization where each one of our business groups, aligned to market trends and our own financial segmentation, directly reports to me.”

Under the new structure, all seven of HPE’s business group leaders (GreenLake Cloud Services: White, Storage: Tom Black, Pointnext Technology Services: Pradeep Kumar, Compute: Neil MacDonald, Intelligent Edge: Keerti Melkote, HPE Financial Services: Irv Rothman, and High Performance and Mission Critical Solutions: Pete Ungarro) will all report to Neri.

Ungaro will also oversee HPE Labs which will provide a “greater focus and innovation” aimed at advancing HPE’s high performance computing offerings, said Neri.

Chief Sales Officer Heiko Meyer and Global Operations Chief Pat Collins will also report directly to Neri.

The new HPE Executive Committee will also include the company’s five global function leaders who already reported to Neri: Chief Marketing Officer Jim Jackson, Chief People Officer Alan May, Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati; Chief Legal/Administrative Officer and Head of HPE’s Transformation Office John Schultz and Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Temple.

The changes come with the coronavirus global pandemic forever changing businesses, said Neri. “Every day, I am struck by how quickly and dramatically our world has changed as we have confronted and adjusted to living through a global pandemic,” he said. “There has been a tremendous amount of pain and fear born out of living in uncertainty and isolation. And, yet, we also witness daily inspiring acts of kindness and unity. One thing is certain: we will never go back to “what used to be. We can only build what comes next.”

In the new world that is emerging, business continuity will will depend on “technology that advances IT resiliency, empowers remote workforces, and creates new experiences,” said Neri. “Through the power of technology, we can reinvigorate customer engagement and help organizations re-imagine their business models. HPE has a very important role to play in all of this, and it’s critical that we accelerate our pivot to becoming the edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company.”

This article originally appeared at crn.com