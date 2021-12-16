HPE rounds out 2021 by honouring top partners

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has wrapped up 2021 by recognising its top partners across Australia.

Ten reseller and distribution partners were presented with HPE partner awards at Doltone House in Pyrmont, Sydney for their “strong performance, unwavering commitment to customer excellence and focus on mutual growth”, HPE said.

Partners were assessed on growth, achievement of membership status, revenue, certification and new business.

Datacom took home the top honour, being named Platinum Partner of the Year for their success across agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, public sector, transport and logistics.

NEC Australia was named Gold Partner of the Year and Sydney-based Secure Agility took home Silver Partner of the Year.

Data#3 was named the GreenLake Partner of the Year. Sydney’s Lynx Technologies took out the Distribution GreenLake Partner of the Year for the second year in a row for their significant expansion of the HPE GreenLake network, the vendor said.

Melbourne’s Centorrino Technologies nabbed the Rising Star Partner of Year award as it saw a 30 percent year on year growth in education, government and corporate.

“Congratulations to all our winners for FY21. It’s great to see that we are continuing to drive the growth, support and focus of HPE particularly during these challenging times. Well done to all of you and we look forward to an even better FY22,” said HPE channel and alliances director Julie Barbieri.

The winners of the 2021 HPE partner awards are:

Platinum Partner of the Year: Datacom

Gold Partner of the Year: NEC Australia

Silver Partner of the Year: Secure Agility

Rising Star Partner of the Year: Centorrino Technologies

Regional Partner of the Year: Subnet

Service Provider of the Year: blueAPACHE

GreenLake Partner of the Year: Data#3

Distribution – Partner Reactivation of the Year: Dicker Data

Distribution GreenLake Partner of the Year: Lynx Technologies

Distributor of the Year: Arrow ECS