HPE unveils new IT centre in Lake Macquarie

By on
HPE unveils new IT centre in Lake Macquarie

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has opened a new IT facility in Lake Macquarie, NSW to provide IT support to companies across Australia and New Zealand.

Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser cut the ribbon on the Hewlett Packard Enterprise IT Operations Centre (ITOC) at the suburb of Charlestown.

HPE ANZ director Patrick Matthews said the centre originally operated from Kotara, picking Charlestown as the new location for a larger, purpose-built space, including high-level data security.

The new facility includes hardened, secure rooms, where passcodes are required and mobile phones are banned, to ensure data security when handling IT operations.

HPE said the new facility will provide critical monitoring of IT for some 25 banks, telcos, health companies and government departments in ANZ.

Matthews said the centre’s automated systems and 47 staff logged more than 1600 IT-related incidents a day for its clients. The majority of incidents were identified and fixed before the companies knew there was a potential issue.

“The centre is the first of its type for HPE globally,” he said. “Since the original centre opened in Kotara, we’ve opened another 10 facilities around the world based off the processes and procedures done here.”

“Having an ITOC facility in a regional centre just a few hours from our headquarters increased the talent pool and offered city employees the opportunity to move to a regional centre,” Matthews said. “It creates employment opportunities and provides important technical support to our local customers.”

Commenting on the new centre, Fraser said, “Our location, our infrastructure and our quality of life, as well as a move since COVID away from big-city office culture, all make us a very credible and attractive alternative for companies thinking about expanding or relocating,” she said.

 “We’re thrilled HPE has chosen to call Lake Mac home, and look forward to other global companies joining them in the near future.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
data centre hpe hpe it centre itoc

Partner Content

Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company

Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company
Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services

Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services
Telstra expands Private Cloud to Melbourne

Telstra expands Private Cloud to Melbourne

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?