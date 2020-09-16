HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal

HPE wins $24 million NSW Health deal

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will help to provide private cloud services for NSW Health over the next three years in a $24 million deal with the state government.

According to the NSW Government’s etendering portal, the government will commit a minimum of $11.1 million to the contract over three years, with an additional $12.8 million allocated for products and services consumed “over and above the minimum commitment (in accordance with the agreed Project Change Request process) at the discretion of eHealth NSW”.

An HPE spokesperson said the deal would have the vendor work alongside VMware and NTT to help advance New South Wales’ eHealth strategy, a ten-year program of investments to bring about key digital health goals for NSW.

“In line with The eHealth Strategy for NSW Health 2016-2026, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Australia Pty Ltd. has signed a three-year contract to provide a Private Cloud, hosted in the NSW Government Data Centres by leveraging its strategic partnerships with VMware and NTT,” the spokesperson said.

“For over 20 years, HPE has provided a broad range of services for eHealth NSW and the NSW Local Area Health districts, who provide essential healthcare services to NSW citizens.

“HPE and its partners continue to work with eHealth NSW to progressively shift the majority of its infrastructure to ‘cloud-based’ and ‘as a service’ models. This is in alignment with the broader Digital NSW Digital Government Roadmap and Strategy for NSW Government Agencies.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
