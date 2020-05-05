HPE’s ‘monumental’ breakthrough: GreenLake Central is here

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Monday unleashed what it sees as a revolutionary breakthrough in delivering hybrid cloud solutions in an edge to cloud platform as a service model with the general availability of GreenLake Central.

The arrival of the eagerly awaited self service hybrid cloud portal provides partners and customers the ability to do complex cost, compliance and security analysis across the HPE GreenLake pay per use private cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure. The portal is provided at no cost to customers.

For partners, who are already seeing growing recurring revenue annualized run rates with GreenLake, the new services portal represents a watershed moment in the GreenLake story. They say the technology provides them with the technology muscle to grab a bigger share of the robust cloud services market.

HPE Global Vice President Customer Experience for HPE GreenLake Erik Vogel, for his part, called GreenLake Central a “monumental leap forward” in HPE’s ability to drive workload optimized business outcomes starting at the edge and then moving across private and public cloud.

The single pane of glass management platform provides self service capabilities that match public cloud, compliance controls across hybrid cloud estates for Chief Security Officers (CSO’s), and the ability to do workload cost optimization across public and private clouds.“This is the huge next step for GreenLake, taking what started out as a capacity and consumption model and now providing the tools to drive outcomes for businesses,” said Vogel.

GreenLake Central – which will be available to the channel starting in June- provides partners the ability to drive GreenLake deeper into an enterprise in the digital transformation era, said Vogel. That includes self service provisioning for developers working in a DevOps rapid development model. “We’re providing the automation tools and orchestration capabilities especially with our private cloud as a service where a developer now can come in and in five clicks have their VM (virtual machine) up and running in five minutes,” Vogel said. “That is a huge leap forward.”

A CSO or chief compliance officer, meanwhile, now has the ability to ensure GDPR, PCI and HIPAA compliance across GreenLake, AWS and Microsoft Azure, said Vogel. GreenLake Central, in fact, provides compliance metrics and remediation recommendations, said Vogel. “It gives them an auditable piece of information at their fingertips that says they are complaint with PCI, ISO 27000, HIPAA and GDPR and here is the verifiable, audited proof,” he said.

As for the cost control that has become part and parcel of every enterprise cloud strategy, GreenLake Central provides for the first time “aggregated cost data” on AWS, Azure and GreenLake in a single pane of glass management portal. “Now the customer can see exactly what they’re spending on premise and off premise with AWS and Azure,” said Vogel. “This is not the big complex bill they get from those (public cloud) providers. It is simplified and consistent so they can see a true apples to apple comparison across GreenLake, AWS and Azure.”

GreenLake Central is providing cost-saving cloud insights like singling out un-utilized reserve capacity or spotting over-sized environments in AWS or Azure, said Vogel. “This is really giving customers the tools they need to help reduce their spend,: he said. “We can do that in real time, constantly looking for those opportunities for cost savings. That is very hard to do.”

HPE also stepped up its portfolio of solutions under the GreenLake as a service model with new converged data management and file storage service offerings in a seamless pay per use model with Cohesity and Qumulo.

Last but not least, HPE expanded its partnership with colocation provider CyrusOne to enable end to end service delivery of any HPE GreenLake pay per use offering with a single bill.

GreenLake Central accelerates HPE’s all out drive to deliver the full HPE portfolio as a service by 2022. “My focus with my team is to accelerate this strategy and make it a reality sooner rather than later and obviously continue to prioritize the R & D investments,” said HPE CEO Antonio Neri in a call with partners last week.

Neri calls the everything as a service edge to cloud platform as a service sales model HPE’s North Star. He said GreenLake Central provides a “true control plane” to broker workload optimized applications and data from the edge to the core to the cloud – whether it’s on prem, off prem in a public cloud or with a colocation provider.

Key to HPE’s GreenLake Central strategy is the ability for partners to add their own services to the platform through an open Application Programming Interface (APIs). HPE has provided a 17 percent up front rebate on the GreenLake multi-year contracts. That is providing many partners the compensation model to make the recurring revenue run rate pivot paying their sales reps up front on the deals.

HPE’s Financial Services organization is providing the critical financing for the GreenLake pay per use model. That’s a “huge differentiation” advantage given the demand for pay per use models in the wake of the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, said Neri.

