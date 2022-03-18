HPE’s OEM boss Andrew Susa jumps to Lenovo

Lenovo Australia and New Zealand has a new business development original equipment manufacturing (OEM) lead after luring Andrew Susa from rival Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Prior to the move, Susa spent more than eight years at HPE, the last 15 months of which he was head of the company’s OEM sales in Asia Pacific. Before that, he spent close to three years at Citrix as its local channel chief. He has also worked for VMware on the company’s technology alliances.

“Andrew Susa recently joined Lenovo Australia as the newly appointed OEM Business Development Manager, Australia & New Zealand,” the company said in a statement sent to CRN.

Reporting to the vendor’s Asia Pacific head of OEM Darryl Leong, the company said Susa’s main objective will be to work with OEM partners to “enable and support their industry solutions and continue to build a catalogue of market-leading Lenovo OEM offerings that will create value and opportunities for Lenovo’s customers and partners”.

“Andrew will be a huge asset to our ANZ team. His many years working in the local ICT industry have given him a deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges our customers and partners face, and with him we expect to see continued success in the region,” Leong said.

Speaking on the new role, Susa said, “The opportunity to work with such an innovative market leader and successful team is what attracted me to this role”.

“I look forward being able to offer the value of the Lenovo OEM program, including the customisation capabilities needed for OEM solutions across a wide variety of devices, solutions and services from the vast Lenovo portfolio.