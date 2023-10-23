HR company Workday appoints Simon Tate as APAC president

Workday said it has appointed industry veteran Simon Tate as its new president for the Asia Pacific and Japan regions.

The finance and human resources cloud applications applications provider said it will segment the region into two business unites, Japan and Asia-Pacific.

In doing so, Workday said it will bring greater focus to the rapidly expanding market in Japan, where it counts conglomerates such as Nissan, Rakuten, Mitsui Chemicals and Topcon as customers.

Tate's recent past includes Adobe, where he held the position of APAC president, and enterprise software vendors Salesforce and SAP, along with Dell EMC.

He will be based in Sydney to lead the APAC region.

Workday's Japan business will remain under Takumi Masai's leadership.

Tate and Masai will report directly to Patrick Blair, Workday's global president of sales.