HSC signs Sydney assistive tech specialist as reseller

HSC Technology Group has announced it has signed a reseller contract with Mini Pregun Consulting for its assistive technology solutions.

The agreement will see the HSC Care and HSC Home product lines made accessible to Mini Pregun Consulting’s client base which includes private hospital owners, service providers and the consumer market.

Aged care providers adopting assistive technologies was one of the major recommendations in the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

Mini Pregun Consulting's Denis Pregun told CRN that after 20 years working for big businesses in the health care sector, he left to start his own company that focuses on providing putting energy into clients and providing outcome-based solutions.

After five years in operation, the company serves the health market broadly, but specialises in community and independent living and the NDIS.

He said partnering with HSC was a logical and necessary step in the right direction.

“I’ve always challenged the status quo by sourcing new technologies that ensure security and safety for my clients. HSC is leading the way in technology-based solutions, which in turn increases the service offering of Mini Pregun Consulting.

“During my career, I have strived to build lasting relationships and provide my clients with terrific outcomes and this reseller agreement is integral in achieving that.”

HSC managing director Graham Russell said the company is excited to welcome Mini Pregun Consulting to their growing list of resellers.

“Given the increasing interest we’ve received from resellers, it’s apparent there’s a demand for assistive technology in the market,” Russell said.

“It’s wonderful to see that technology is becoming recognised as an effective solution in creating safer environments for seniors and people with disabilities. Mini Pregun Consulting is often contracted for strategic solutions, which aligns with HSC’s assistive technology product suite.”

HSC recently received a $618,000 order from the Aged Care & Housing Group (ACH) to provide assistive technology to two residential care sites in South Australia.

It also tapped Telstra and Sapio to roll out its SaaS platform to Anglicare's Retirement Living division, replacing Anglicare’s 2000 personal alarm systems with HSC’s assistive technology solutions.