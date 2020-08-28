HSC Technology adds Victoria’s Harrisontech to reseller roster

HSC Technology has extended its reseller base with the appointment of Victorian-based media and comms provider Harrisontech.

The ASX listed safety, healthcare and analytics technology company is using the local channel to gain ground with its HSC Home and HSC Care products.

The deal follows a retail agreement with Harvey Norman which HSC signed earlier this month for the same products.

Harrisontech offers a range of communications and IT services including web design, hosting and IP telephony. But it is the company’s client base in the healthcare sector that most interests HSC Technology.

HSC boss Graham Russell said the reseller agreement provided another point of sale for the company’s products, increasing its overall reach in the Australian market.

“We look forward to working with Harrisontech, who specialise in a range of e-solutions and gaining access to their national network to optimise their technology offering,” he said.

“By leveraging world-class Essence hardware, coupled with our proprietary software that uses next-generation machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver decision-making insights, we can improve people’s safety, independence, autonomy and most importantly their lives.

“More and more end users are demanding better home and care automation solutions and this agreement will allow us to provide our products and services to a much larger market.”

Harrisontech managing director Andrew Harrison called his new vendor partner “an industry leader who has a suite of smart and effective technology developments for aged care and disability”.

“This partnership utilising the HSC solutions will make enormous changes within the care sector and goes hand in hand with the services Harrisontech offer, which will increase the overall reach within the Australian market.”