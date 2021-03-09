HSC Technology awarded $618K deal with aged care provider

HSC Technology has received a $618,000 order from the Aged Care & Housing Group (ACH) to provide assistive technology to two residential care sites in South Australia.

This builds on a tender that HSC was awarded in January of 2020.

HSC managing director Graham Russel stated that the HSC solution being implemented at ACH was directly aligned to a number of recommendations from the Final Report of the Royal Commission into Aged Care, relating to the use of assistive technology.

The report, released on February 26, provided 148 recommendations for the improvement of Australia’s aged care system, with technology playing a major role.

ACH is a registered charity that provides a range of services for people as they age, from residences to mental and physical health support.

The ACH tender sought a solution targeting efficiency and optimisation through the use of IoT technology across its residential aged care sites, which currently includes more than 800 residents collectively.

The assistive technology scope includes nurse call tracking, real-time location systems (RTLS), and the TALIUS IoT solution, which analyses patients’ daily routines and provides various levels of alerts in the case of deviation.

Russell said they are very pleased to extend their relationship with ACH for a further two sites.

“The HSC IoT technology has been implemented and proven across a number of existing ACH sites, so these purchase orders are a very positive reflection on the success of the Project. We are continuing to focus on the improvement of the lives of ACH Group’s aged residents, and our team is looking forward to the successful roll-out of all sites in the near future.”

HSC provides SaaS data analytics solutions to the healthcare industry that can allow for less direct supervision which can mean more autonomy for patients and relieve stress for carers.