Huawei Australia names Theodore Shao as new enterprise boss

Huawei has named Theodore Shao as head of its Enterprise Business Group.

Shao has been promoted to the position from his role as solution director for the enterprise group. The executive has held several roles at the company since joining in 2002, including state manager for Western Australia.

The appointment marks the first time Huawei Australia has had a locally based employee in the role. Shao will replace Colin Hu, who is understood to have exited the organisation.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to lead Huawei’s Enterprise business in Australia," Shao said.

“We remain committed to supporting Australian businesses by delivering them our innovative and advanced solutions through our local team and local partners.

"We have built a strong local team with our local expert staff delivering customised solutions developed here in Australia specifically for the local market and its unique demands.

“We look forward to continuing to work increasingly closely with our experienced distributors and our vast network of channel and solution partners to our mutual benefit."

Shao has held previous sales and management roles at Imei and Alcatel. He studied at the University of Sydney.