Huawei gives nod to top Aussie partners

The Huawei Enterprise Business Group has named the winners of its 2020 partner awards with Perth’s RCS Telecommunications took home the big award as Partner of the Year.

R Group International was named Partner of the Year for networking, Titan ICT Consultants took home the innovation award, and the Australian arm of China Telecom was recognised for storage.

Synnex Australia was tapped as Distributor of the Year, and BG Unified Solutions and Perfekt were both named 2020 Rising Stars.

BG Unified Solutions managing director Saurabh Sareen told CRN, "This has been a very different experience for us as we have been doing a lot of work under the radar. Being recognised by Huawei has shorn up our confidence – it’s a catalyst for us to grow our business and has filled everyone with the motivation to hit hard.

"It has also been a great opportunity to get in touch with a lot of other Huawei partners and talk about the more unique solutions we are offering, such as AI, and receive great compliments from the community."

Huawei has also announced significant channel growth throughout Australia, with a 40 percent increase in orders through partners, more than 50 new partners, and a 54 percent increase in partner certifications.

In a statement, Huawei Australia chief executive Hudson Liu said, “We remain committed to the Australian market and are looking forward to a positive year ahead in 2021 and are committed to building a healthy partner eco-system that supports our partners’ long term growth through strong collaboration.”

The company's enterprise group head Theo Shao added, “Despite the well-known challenges that 2020 brought the success of our partners helped to make a significant contribution to our positive results. Our partner orders grew by over 40 percent in 2020 and we are fully committed to helping our partners succeed in 20201 and are planning a number of new key initiatives to support this aim.”