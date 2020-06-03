Huawei launches new MacBook competitor in Australia

Huawei has launched its MateBook range of premium laptops in Australia.

The launch is headlined by the $3299 Matebook X Pro 2020, an updated version of the MateBook X Pro that launched in 2018.

Huawei claims the first MateBook X Pro as the first-ever “FullView” notebook, or an edge-to-edge display found in modern smartphones. The 2020 version retains the display and also gets a new lightweight design.

Huawei consumer business Australia managing director Larking Huang said, “The proliferation of smart technology has fundamentally changed the way we live, with everyday Aussies now demanding seamless connectivity, high performance and intelligence from their devices. The all-new Huawei MateBook X Pro delivers on this, epitomising Huawei’s signature design and craftsmanship in a high-performance, powerful solution.

“The Huawei MateBook X Pro is our most powerful, portable and intelligent all-purpose device yet, and we’re excited to bring that to the hands of our Australian customers.”

Huawei's MateBook X Pro 2020

Huawei also brought its updated MateBook 13 laptop and new MateBook D range of laptops to Australia.

The $1499 MateBook 13 features the same display and chassis of the Matebook X Pro but features an AMD Ryzen 5 chip, compared to the latter’s Intel Core i7.

The MateBook D range comes in two sizes, the Ryzen 7-powered MateBook D 14 ($1399) and the Ryzen 5-powered Matebook D 15 ($1199).

Both the Matebook X Pro and the Matebook 13 are available for sale at JB Hi-Fi, Mobileciti and Huawei Authorised Experienced Store Chatswood.

The Matebook D 14 is also available at Mobileciti and Huawei Authorised Experienced Store Chatswood, as well as Huawei’s Amazon store. The Matebook D 15 is an online exclusive through the Amazon store.