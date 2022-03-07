Hubify scores with Harris Farm, Point Parking and Grosvenor Engineering

ASX-listed managed services and telco company Hubify has revealed it has secured some $3.1 million in customer contract wins.

The company secured new commitments from existing customers, grocery retailer Harris Farm, Point Parking and Grosvenor Engineering for various managed IT services worth $3.1 million in total revenue and $900,000 in annualised recurring revenue.

Hubify will deploy an enterprise-grade loss prevention solution to Harris Farm and its 26 stores across Australia, which would provide the company $500,000 in one off project management revenue and an additional $150,000 for every new store opening.

Harris Farm is a long-term Hubify customer, with the company initially tapped to help with expansion plans. Hubify currently manages Harris Farm’s mobile fleet and also provides IT managed and professional services to its stores.

Point Parking tapped Hubify to provide connectivity and managed services, including cybersecurity services, to 92 of its car parks nationally. It comes with a contract value of $1.74 million over five years.

Building services company Grosvenor Engineering had a deployment of connectivity services to 21 of its branches and a Microsoft Teams voice solution for its 120 staff. The contract value was at $850,000, including $550,000 in annualised recurring revenue.

The solution was a customised mobility and voice solution combining mobile device management, fleet spending, and mobile contract renegotiation with ongoing support.

"We are pleased to be supporting these above-mentioned enterprise customers with their telco and IT solutions. These are all great examples of Hubify leveraging our full suite of products and services across Telco and IT,” Hubify chief executive Victor Tsaccounis said.

“We continue to build long lasting relationships with our enterprise customers as their trusted telco and IT partner. We are working through our solid sales pipeline of growing companies, utilising our sales expertise along with our unique selling propositions, including our 24/7 support and our one-stop-shop to support Australian businesses.

“I look forward to updating the market on more organic growth wins along with acquisitive growth as we work through our pipeline of Managed Services and Telco acquisition targets.”