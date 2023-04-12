Huntress launches in ANZ, bringing security platform to SMBs

US-based managed security platform Huntress has launched in Australia and New Zealand, aiming to service small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) through the managed service provider (MSP) channel.

Founded by former National Security Agency cyber operators Chris Bisnett and Kyle Hanslovan along with computer network operations developer John Ferrell, Huntress aims to help MSPs deploy managed endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, which are managed 24/7 by ThreatOps teams across the UK, US and Australia.

The Huntress ANZ team is led by regional director Reece Appleton who has held the position since September 2022, having moved from Datto.

“Cybersecurity in Australia isn’t just an enterprise problem anymore," Appleton said.

"The Australian Cyber Security Centre suggests 43 per cent of all cybercrime in Australia is directed towards SMBs.

"Malicious actors are targeting these SMBs because they know they are under-protected and can be resistant to cybersecurity change,” Appleton said.

“The challenge for MSPs is that most EDRs are too noisy and costly to manage."

They typically don’t have the security expertise to threat hunt and manage them effectively, let alone the time or capacity to do so."

"Human security analysts are critical, and outsourcing to a security operations centre or a managed detection response product is usually too costly for MSPs to scale,” Appleton said.

Huntress has a strong focus on the MSP community and discovered and led the response to Kaseya’s VSA supply chain attack in 2021.

The company has been heavily involved in other incidents such as the supply chain exploitation of SolarWinds Orion, zero day vulnerabilities found in Microsoft Exchange, and most recently the 3CX exploit.

“To ensure MSPs and their customers in ANZ can access the cybersecurity expertise and support we’re known for, we’re investing heavily into local cybersecurity experts, particularly across our ThreatOps, product support and sales engineering teams,” Appleton said.

Huntress acquired security awareness training solution Curricula in July last year, which they have said will benefit MSPs in protecting their customers through an enhanced suite of purpose-built cybersecurity solutions.

“Huntress is thrilled to expand our presence across the ANZ region to provide increased security and defence against attacks and threats. Reece and team are well positioned to help MSPs defend the three million plus SMBs that are the lifeblood of the economy in the region," Huntress chief revenue officer, Mike LaPeters said.