Huon IT appoints Kyocera's Motohiro Sato as MD

Kyocera-owned Sydney managed services provider Huon IT has named Motohiro Sato as its managing director.

Sato will continue to serve as managing director of Kyocera Document Solutions Australia - a position he assumed in April 2022.

The appointment follows the resignation of Dennis Wong, who became Huon IT managing director in September 2022.

“After much contemplation and reflection on my personal and professional aspirations, I have decided to step down from my role as the managing director of Huon IT,” Wong said.

“The last 20 years of being a part of Huon IT has offered an extremely enjoyable experience and loads of memories to cherish."

Wong joined Huon IT in 1999, having served as technical director, project manager, solution architect and CTO prior to becoming managing director.

He was appointed to the role following the resignation of founder and CEO Damian Huon.

“As a founding member of Huon IT, Dennis has made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Huon IT over the past 20 years,” Sato said.

“His dedication and devotion to building Huon IT from the ground up means that he is now able to step back and leave Huon IT in a strong position for future growth.”

“I wish him all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his outstanding efforts.”

Acquired by Kyocera in 2019, Huon IT was founded by Huon in 1989 and offers managed services, cloud, cybersecurity, software development and other B2B services.

The company has around 50 employees, with two offices in Sydney and one in Melbourne.