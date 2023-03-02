Hybrid work drives HP innovation amidst lower results

HP executives do not expect a “significant economic recovery” in the current fiscal year given corporate budget tightening, moderated large enterprise demand and elevated channel inventory.

However, PC and printer vendor did not change its outlook for the fiscal year—a positive for investors—and it continues to view partners as key to bringing in revenue, president and chief Enrique Lores told CRN.

“As we design our new businesses, whether they are transactional- or product-based or service-based, we always do that thinking about how the channel will participate and actually improve and complement our solution,” Lores said.

“This is how we think about the business and how we will continue to do it.”

Weakened consumer and corporate demand brings layoffs

Although HP previously saw consumer demand weaken, it finally saw corporate budgets take a hit during the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, which ended January 31.

“We have seen weakening demand from the corporate, enterprise space and we have seen—especially large companies—becoming more conscious about how they use their budgets,” Lores said on an earnings call.

“And this has had an impact on the PC side.”

HP outlined during its previous quarterly earnings call in November the steps it is taking to reduce expenses—a “future-ready plan,” as HP has called it—as it navigates a tough demand environment.

HP said it would lay off between 4,000 and 6,000 employees, joining other vendors such as Microsoft, Salesforce and Dell Technologies as increased demand for technology during the height of the pandemic returns to normal.

The vendor expects its elevated channel inventory to return to normal by the end of the second fiscal quarter or even early in the third quarter.

“Looking ahead, we are not expecting a significant economic recovery during fiscal year 2023,” Lores said.

“We continue to expect our second-half performance to improve relative to the first half, driven by our cost-saving measures and as improved channel inventory levels create a more normalised pricing environment.”

HP is on track to deliver at least 40 per cent of its promised US$1.4 billion in gross annual run rate structural cost savings over three years by the end of the current fiscal year, Lores said.

“By focusing on what we can control, we believe we are well-positioned to navigate near-term volatility,” he said.

“And by maintaining investments in our growth priorities, we are strengthening the company for the future.”

Hybrid work business doubles

HP and its partners stand to benefit as commercial customers commit to hybrid models of working from home and from an office, “fuelling demand for peripherals and other collaboration solutions,” Lores said.

“Hybrid work is a long-term secular trend driving innovation across our portfolio,” Lores said.

HP’s so-called hybrid systems business “more than doubled year over year,” he said, without giving specific numbers.

While HP expects PC unit counts may fall to pre-pandemic levels in the short term, “we expect it will remain at a structurally higher level with more premium and high-value mix,” Lores said.

He went on to elaborate that “the install base is significantly higher than what it was before, and therefore at some point these PCs need to be refreshed.”

The growing configuration requirements for PCs, growing demand for videoconferencing systems, cameras and other hybrid work hardware, and the appetite for subscriptions all have Lores bullish on PCs overall.

On subscriptions, Lores said he will continue to explore offering more of the HP portfolio as a subscription.

HP’s Instant Ink subscription service saw double-digit revenue growth and surpassed 12 million subscribers, he said.

“You will see us making progress in the next quarters,” he said.

“We are now including paper. We will be including some of our PCs and printers in the coming quarters. And over time, we will continue to expand the offering.”

Fewer platforms for personal systems

Part of HP’s plan to save US$1.4 billion in costs over time involves standardising on fewer platforms for personal systems to reduce component complexity, the company’s chief financial officer, Marie Myers, said on the call.

“We expect these initiatives to reduce duplication and improve our agility and response time to shifting market needs,” she said.

More than 900 HP employees opted into a voluntary early retirement program with enhanced benefits in the US.

Most of those employees are expected to leave HP during the second quarter.

HP is investing in its “workforce services and solutions” organisation created last year and shifting a greater revenue mix to digital services.

And HP invested in more digital customer support, including interactive voice response technology based on artificial intelligence, Myers said.

In the AI space, HP is continuing to work on workstations that meet a “new category of high-performance PCs specifically designed for data science and AI applications,” Lores said.

The company has partnered with chipmaker Nvidia on more production platforms around data science and AI.

Although HP’s industrial graphics and 3D units saw revenue decrease by an unspecified amount year over year, Lores called this “a short-term situation, and we plan to continue to invest in these areas to drive long-term growth and value creation.”

Key growth businesses, including Poly‚ the collaboration technology vendor HP bought for US$3.3 billion last year, grew double digits during the quarter, Lores said.

HP first-quarter results decline

HP brought in US$13.8 billion in net revenue for the quarter, down 15 per cent year over year ignoring foreign exchange rates.

Its GAAP operating margin was 5.5 per cent.

For the same period a year ago, it was 8 per cent.

The Americas saw the largest decline at 16 per cent ignoring foreign exchange.

Europe, Middle East and Africa saw a 15 per cent decline.

Asia-Pacific and Japan saw a decrease of 13 per cent.

The personal systems division saw net revenue of US$9.2 billion for the quarter, down 20 per cent ignoring foreign exchange rates.

Commercial personal systems net revenue decreased 18 per cent.

Commercial personal systems units decreased 24 per cent.

The personal systems division delivered US$500 million of operating profit with an operating margin of 5.4 per cent, according to HP.

That margin was a decline of 2.4 points due in part to currency exchange and more promotional pricing amid “intensified” pricing competition during the quarter, Myers said.

The printing division’s net revenue was US$4.6 billion for the quarter, down 2 per cent year over year ignoring foreign exchange rates.

Commercial printing net revenue increased 2 per cent.

Supplies net revenue decreased 6 per cent ignoring foreign exchange.

Commercial printing units decreased 8 per cent.

Print operating profit was US$870 million, flat year over year.

Operating margin was 18.9 per cent, up 8 points due in part to promotional pricing and cost improvements.

While hybrid work has helped with the sale of peripherals, uneven returns to the office plus tightening corporate budgets hurt HP’s commercial printing business.

A normalising supply of printers helped, Lores said.

Office hardware revenue grew 13 per cent year over year and 5 per cent sequentially, he said.

Pages per device are in the range of 80 per cent of pre-pandemic expected levels.

Total hardware units grew 2 per cent “ as component availability and logistics constraints improved sequentially, augmented but better than expected China demand,” Myers said.

The vendor used US$16 million in cash for operating activities and saw a negative free cash flow of US$200 million.

For the same period a year ago, HP saw US$1.7 billion in net cash from operating activities and US$1.4 billion in free cash flow.

Accounts receivable ended the quarter at US$4.3 billion.

Inventory ended the quarter at US$7.3 billion.

Accounts payable ended the quarter at US$13.5 billion.

HP ended the quarter with US$1.8 billion in gross cash.