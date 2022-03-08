HyperOne partners with UGC-5DG on transmission fibre build

HyperOne, which is building an Australia-wide fibre transmission network, will partner with Victoria's UGC-5DG to build one of two legs connecting Melbourne and Sydney.

The multimillion dollar contract will see UGC-5DG build 1000km of fibre loop as part of ‘phase 1a’ of the project

Phase 1a  aims to connect Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra in a 2300km diverse fibre loop by December 2022. 

HyperOne said UGC-5DG will create more than 200 new access points for regional communities.

HyperOne is a startup by telecommunications entrepreneur Bevan Slattery announced last year that will invest $1.5 billion in building a 20,000km fibre network that connects capital cities and 2000 regional areas. 

“Our focus has always been on delivering a new digital backbone, built by Australians for Australians - and this contract with UGC-5DG reflects our commitment to Aussie jobs," Slattery said.

HyperOne also said last December that it would source 7600km of fibre from Melbourne-based AFL Global for Phase 1a . 

The full network is expected to be completed in 2024.

