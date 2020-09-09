Iasset forges alliance with ServiceSource

Asset lifecycle management vendor iasset.com has forged a strategic alliance with channel services vendor ServiceSource.

ServiceSource specialises in outsourced inside sales, data intelligence, customer service and other channel management solutions.

The partnership allows ServiceSource customers to automate their renewal sales operations and mine their installed base of assets/contracts to automatically identify and action opportunities such as end of life, end of service, refresh, upsell and cross-sell.

Iasset also said ServiceSource customers would also have the ability to take a consultative approach and deliver more value to end customers.

Iasset chief executive Scott Frew said, “We are pleased to have secured this partnership between iasset.com and ServiceSource. Both of our organisations specialise in customer retention, and there is no other offering that can match our collective expertise and purpose-built solutions.”

“The power of our platform combined with their services makes us the go-to for every technology provider wanting to protect and grow their revenue. As the leading platform for installed asset lifecycle management, iasset.com will help ServiceSource customers capture recurring revenue, in an automated and cost effective manner. With this partnership, the cost of prospecting is no longer there, just the opportunity.”