iasset.com waives licence fee for smaller resellers

Lifecycle management provider iasset.com is giving small to medium-sized resellers and service providers free access to its platform for six months.

The platform helps resellers and MSPs improve operational efficiency by automating and streamlining workflows and data management, which iasset believes will help them withstand the current economic climate.

“Our team collectively agreed that we want to do our part in helping the channel, particularly the small to medium sized resellers and service providers that may be struggling right now,” iasset.com CEO Scott Frew said.

“I encourage any value-added reseller or service provider interested in taking up our offer, to contact their regional iasset.com office or myself.”

Interested resellers also gain access to professional services and support to get the platform up and running.

The platform can also import formatted quotes from any distributor or vendor, but by default specifically for Australia, it ships with the ability to import quotes immediately from Arrow ECS ANZ, Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Westcon, Dicker Data and NextGen.

“We are here to help the VAR community come out the other side as healthy as possible, by automating parts of their business and ensuring that they never miss an opportunity,” Frew added.