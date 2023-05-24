IBM and SXiQ to migrate ATCO to Azure cloud

Engineering, logistics and energy distributor ATCO has engaged IBM and SXiQ to migrate its IT systems from an on-premises environment to Microsoft Azure.

Expanding on their multi-year relationship, ATCO used IBM and its newly acquired cloud transformation business, SXiQ to devise a strategy and detailed plan to vacate the existing infrastructure and co-location data centre environment and migrate to Microsoft Azure cloud.

ATCO’s focus for the project was to use cloud technologies to improve relevant systems and processes, responsiveness and consistency of service.

The company also aimed to eliminate cyber security concerns and improve system performance, reliability and availability.

According to ATCO, another key aim of the migration was to drive innovation across its business units and increase the ability to scale efficiently based on growth demands.

“Migrating to Azure is part of ATCO’s digital transformation journey to eliminate the task of managing infrastructure and enable more flexibility in the way we deliver services to our business and our customers,” ATCO general manager IT Chris Marshall said.

IBM introduced SXiQ to deliver the migration project based on SXiQ’s experience delivering complex cloud migration and modernisation programs for organisations.

SXiQ chief executive John Hanna said “our team successfully demonstrated a migration, modernisation and optimisation plan to ATCO which was highly transformative, highly automated and delivered the program with a maniacal focus on zero-business disruption."

"Our approach is based on proven repeatable, scalable tooling and methods.”

“By leveraging SXiQ’s agility and expertise, IBM are able to deliver the best result for our customer and demonstrate our commitment to ATCO’s transformation goals," IBM lead client partner Wynand Fourie said.

ATCO said the project is expected to deliver benefits including simplifying the IT environment by reducing the complexity of managing IT assets across multiple locations, improving backup reliability through automation, and providing cost-flexibility.

The move to Azure also meant improved system availability, end user satisfaction and cybersecurity posture.