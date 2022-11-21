IBM Australia hires former TikTok, Google exec Elisa Kelsall to run channel, alliances

By on
IBM Australia hires former TikTok, Google exec Elisa Kelsall to run channel, alliances
Elisa Kelsall (IBM Australia)

IBM Australia has appointed Elisa Kelsall as its new general manager for ecosystem and alliances.

In the newly created role, Kelsall is tasked with leading the vendor’s local partner ecosystem, and she will report to IBM Australia managing director Nicholas Flood.

An IBM Australia spokesperson told CRN that Kelsall's appointment would help "bring an outside-in perspective to ensure [IBM] best meets the needs" of its partners through her "deep" experience and background.

“We are delighted to have welcomed Elisa to IBM Technology’s leadership team in Australia, where she will lead the local IBM Ecosystem,” Flood said.

“IBM’s ecosystem is integral to our transformation story and Elisa’s experience will be invaluable in leading the transformation of our Australian ecosystem, making it easier for partners to do business with IBM and succeed.”

Kelsall was hired from social media company TikTok, where she was ANZ head of partnerships from July 2020 to October 2022.

Prior to that, Kelsall worked at Google Australia from 2011 to 2020, holding a number of sales and leadership roles, with head of new business acquisitions for ANZ as her most recent position. She also worked at Toshiba Information Systems in the United Kingdom from 2005 to 2010.

Commenting on her new role, Kelsall said, “In my first month with IBM, I have enjoyed meeting with several local partners and am taking onboard their feedback to inform how we look to deepen our relationships with existing partners and grow new partnerships into 2023.”

“It's an exciting time in the IBM ecosystem for our partners and I am delighted to have joined IBM Australia with the mission of bringing the best of our technology solutions to partners for the end goal of growing our businesses together.”

In September, former IBM ANZ boss Katrina Troughton was named Adobe's new vice president and managing director, replacing Suzanne Steele. Troughton left IBM earlier this year as part of a regional restructure, where the vendor merged its ANZ, Southeast Asia and Korea units into a new new geo sector called ASEANZK under the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
elisa kelsall ibm nicholas flood software

Partner Content

Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners
Yealink's commitment to Australian channel deepens as it attracts more partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won&#8217;t retain it

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia

Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?