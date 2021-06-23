IBM builds on agreement with NSW Government

IBM has expanded its existing whole-of-government agreement with the New South Wales Government, providing access to tech and co-creation services for the Government’s nine departments and their agencies.

The company said that under the agreement it will improve its existing services offered, and deliver new capabilities for public safety, education, justice and citizen services. It states that it will result in saved costs for the NSW Government.

The agreement allows the agencies to procure services such as IBM hybrid cloud, AI and security, as well as ideation services through IBM Garage, a system for the guided development of solutions using IBM products that, according to IBM, will "accelerate innovation and advance workforce skills.”

IBM Australia and New Zealand managing director Katrina Troughton said that the partnership will foster a culture which will also help advance the skills profile of the state and create job opportunities in high-growth technology areas.

“After more than 30 years working with the New South Wales government, this is an important milestone for our relationship and we look forward to collaborating on solutions that impact the lives of the more than eight million people who call New South Wales home.”

The contract was signed on 31 March 2021.

IBM also has a $1 billion dollar whole-of-government agreement with the Federal Government that is currently in its third year of five.

That agreement involves cross-branded solutions with IBM hardware, software and cloud-based solutions and includes innovation programs in cybersecurity research and quantum computing.