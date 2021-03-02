IBM extends Cloud Satellite to the edge with Lumen partnership

By on
IBM has expanded its Cloud Satellite capabilities to the edge thanks to a partnership with Lumen Technologies.

IBM Cloud Satellite provides a unifying layer of cloud services for clients across environments. Lumen and IBM have integrated IBM Cloud Satellite with the Lumen edge platform, providing reduced latency and improved efficiency for clients who want to run hybrid cloud services at the edge.

IBM is also extending Watson Anywhere with the availability of IBM Cloud Pak for Data as a Service with IBM Cloud Satellite allowing clients to run managed AI and analytics workloads as services across any environment.

Customers using the Lumen platform and IBM Cloud Satellite can deploy data-intensive applications like video analytics across highly distributed environments, using infrastructure designed for single digit millisecond latency. 

The application can be hosted on Red Hat OpenShift via IBM Cloud Satellite from the close proximity of a Lumen edge location, meaning cameras and sensors can function in near real-time. For example, cameras can detect the last time surfaces were cleaned or flag potential worker safety concerns.

Additionally, customers across geographies can better address data sovereignty by deploying this processing power closer to where the data is created.

“With the Lumen platform’s broad reach, we are giving our enterprise customers access to IBM Cloud Satellite to help them drive innovation more rapidly at the edge,” said Lumen senior vice president of enterprise product management and services Paul Savill. 

“Our enterprise customers can now extend IBM Cloud services across Lumen’s robust global network, enabling them to deploy data-heavy edge applications that demand high security and ultra-low latency.” 

The new collaborative solution will allow users to deploy applications across more than 180,000 connected enterprise locations on the Lumen network, create cloud-enabled solutions at the edge using Cloud Satellite’s application management and orchestration, and build open and interoperable platforms for deployment flexibility and access to cloud native services.

IBM is collaborating with more than 65 ecosystem partners, including Cisco, Dell Technologies and Intel to build secure cloud services that use IBM Cloud Satellite’s capabilities. Service partners plan to offer migration and deployment services to help clients manage solutions as-a-service anywhere. 

IBM Cloud Satellite clients can also access Red Hat OpenShift-certified software offerings on Red Hat Marketplace, which can be deployed to run on Red Hat OpenShift via IBM Cloud Satellite.

Tags:
cloud ibm lumen

