IBM finalises Turbonomic acquisition

IBM has closed its acquisition of Turbonomic, a developer of application resource management and network performance management software, and is preparing to combine it with other IBM technologies to provide clients with application-centric AIOps, or artificial intelligence for IT operations, offerings.

IBM did not disclose the cost of the acquisition. However, when IBM in April first unveiled plans to purchase Boston-based Turbonomic, reports suggested a purchase price of between US$1.5 billion and US$2 billion.

IBM was unable to provide more information in response to a request from CRN USA by press time.

However, Dinesh Nirmal, general manager for cloud automation at IBM, wrote in a blog post that, with the acquisition, IBM plans to create a single-vendor approach to AIOps to help reduce the complication arising from multi-vendor solutions which tend to drive up costs, force users to focus on maintaining their solutions, and strain internal resources.

“With the acquisition of Turbonomic ... we will be able to help customers automate their entire enterprise with capabilities like robotic process automation (RPA), AIOps, ARM and process mining,” Nirmal (pictured above) wrote. “Turbonomic offers complete full-stack visibility of applications, optimizing application performance and the costs of running the application. Its capabilities also maintain policy compliance and minimize resourcing costs across hybrid cloud environments.”

IBM expects Turbonomic to complement its November acquisition of Instana, an application performance monitoring and observability startup, to provide complete application observability and automatically ingest and contextualize observability metrics, traces and events for performance, Nirmal wrote.

Turbonomic in conjunction with the recently-launched IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps will help customers realize the governance, compliance, and cost efficiencies, he wrote.

“Together, these capabilities will be a powerful application-centric AIOps solution for organizations that are working to meet the demands of their customers,” he wrote.

IBM expects Turbonomic to also build on the company’s investment in an ecosystem of partners including Cisco to help businesses accelerate their move to hybrid cloud and AI. An OEM relationship between under which Turbonomic provided technology to the Cisco Intersight Workload Optimizer is slated to continue.

IBM also plans for Turbonomic’s application resource management to get expanded support for infrastructure and services for all the major public clouds including IBM Cloud, and for Turbonomic’s network performance management technology to help drive IBM’s telecom business including intelligent optimization of applications running in 5G environments.

Turbonomic, founded in 2010, has raised a total of US$149.5 million in total funding from such investors as Bain Capital and General Atlantic and ICONIQ Capital, according to Crunchbase. The company has 460 employees, according to LinkedIn. The company has more than 500 employees, according to IBM.

