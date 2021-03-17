IBM honours top performing partners of 2020

IBM has honoured its top performing partners from the previous year with its 2020 Business Partner Awards.

The winners were announced at a partner luncheon, with the recipients accepting their awards in person.

Sydney-headquartered Cortell Australia, a long-term IBM partner, was named Top SaaS partner for 2020 for its work with the banking, finance and insurance industries.

Cortell was recognised for developing a regulatory reporting solution for the banking, finance and insurance industries using IBM’s analytics platform, which has seen success in both Australia and New Zealand.

AdventOne was awarded Top Systems Partner 2020, thanks to its work with IBM on-premises migrations, including a customer win with Tomago Aluminium. The company helped migrate its SAP HANA environment from the AWS public cloud to on-premise with IBM Power.

SPSS Statistics reseller WC Statistics was awarded Top New Logo Partner 2020 for selling the most new logo clients for IBM, despite being a one-person operation.

Here’s the full list of IBM’s partner award winners for 2020: