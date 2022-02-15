IBM merges ANZ biz with Southeast Asia, Korea in management shakeup

IBM has shaken up its local leadership team, with some from its Australia and New Zealand management team departing the company, including managing director Katrina Troughton.

An IBM spokesperson confirmed the move to CRN, revealing that the ANZ region will be merged with Southeast Asia and Korea to form a new geo sector called ASEANZK, which falls under the wider Asia-Pacific region.

“Beginning 2022, IBM moved to a new three-market structure in APAC. We are merging Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN and Korea into one large Market called ASEANZK,” the spokesperson told CRN.

“With the world beginning to pivot around Asia, it’s clear that ASEANZK will not only be a strategically important market, but it is also well positioned to capitalise on the broader growth opportunities in the region.”

Leading the new region is newly appointed ASEANZ general manager and technology leader Agnes Heftberger, who is based in Singapore.

IBM said Katrina Troughton has departed IBM to “pursue opportunities outside the company”.

CRN contacted Troughton for comment but she had not replied by time of publication.

Troughton departs after more than 20 years with the company, including the past two and a half years as ANZ managing director.

Before taking the top role for the ANZ business, Troughton was general manager of sales, ANZ cloud and software solutions lead, APAC software and solutions lead, vice president of the Smarter Workforce Solutions business, vice president of business analytics and vice president of IBM Websphere.

Troughton also led the company’s New Zealand business from 2004 to 2009 as managing director.

The shakeup follows IBM’s hiring of Paul Burton as vice president and general manager for its Asia Pacific business in January 2022. He replaced Brenda Harvey, who returned to IBM’s US business. Harvey was hired in 2021 to replace Harriet Green.

IBM also bid farewell to long-time ANZ exec Tony Best, who retired from the company after 36 years, with the last four serving as chief operating officer for the ANZ office.