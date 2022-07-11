IBM names Verity White as ASEANZK ecosystem lead

IBM has named Verity White as its first director of ecosystem - build & service partners and software transformation for its Australia, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, South Korea (ASEANZK) region.

White was promoted from Asia-Pacific partner and ecosystem leader for IBM subsidiary Turbonomic, which she held since joining the vendor in 2021.

White first announced the move on LinkedIn, and was also confirmed by IBM. She will report directly to IBM ASEANZK general manager and technology leader Agnes Heftberger.

“I am excited to announce today that I am being promoted to a new role of Director of IBM Ecosystem Software & Transformation business leading our Build and Service's businesses across ASEANZK,” White’s post read.

“Defining our future Partner Strategy for this important region, nurturing the growth of our existing managed partners, and a major focus on the recruitment of new strategic partners from a broad portfolio of partner types. In this role I look forward to contributing to build a profitable and vibrant Partner Ecosystem of the future for IBM.”

Commenting on the appointment, Heftberger told CRN, “We are excited to welcome Verity White to IBM’s ASEANZK leadership team as our Director of Ecosystem, Build & Service and Software Transformation reporting to me.”

“In this newly created role, Verity is responsible for our Build and Service partners across the region, as well as transforming our Software Ecosystem. IBM’s partner ecosystem is integral to our transformation story and with her experience and strategic mindset, Verity will play a key role in helping to expand and re-invent IBM’s Ecosystem within our region.”

White’s role is also aligned with IBM’s Build, Service and Sell tracks within its global ecosystem.

Before joining IBM, White was ANZ regional director for partner sales at cloud storage vendor Box from 2018 to 2021. She also worked at Microsoft in various leadership roles across Australia and the United Kingdom. White also worked at Sophos UK from 2009 to 2011.