IBM names Verity White as ASEANZK ecosystem lead

By on
IBM names Verity White as ASEANZK ecosystem lead
Verity White (IBM)

IBM has named Verity White as its first director of ecosystem - build & service partners and software transformation for its Australia, Southeast Asia, New Zealand, South Korea (ASEANZK) region.

White was promoted from Asia-Pacific partner and ecosystem leader for IBM subsidiary Turbonomic, which she held since joining the vendor in 2021.

White first announced the move on LinkedIn, and was also confirmed by IBM. She will report directly to IBM ASEANZK general manager and technology leader Agnes Heftberger.

“I am excited to announce today that I am being promoted to a new role of Director of IBM Ecosystem Software & Transformation business leading our Build and Service's businesses across ASEANZK,” White’s post read.

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

“Defining our future Partner Strategy for this important region, nurturing the growth of our existing managed partners, and a major focus on the recruitment of new strategic partners from a broad portfolio of partner types. In this role I look forward to contributing to build a profitable and vibrant Partner Ecosystem of the future for IBM.”

Commenting on the appointment, Heftberger told CRN, “We are excited to welcome Verity White to IBM’s ASEANZK leadership team as our Director of Ecosystem, Build & Service and Software Transformation reporting to me.”

“In this newly created role, Verity is responsible for our Build and Service partners across the region, as well as transforming our Software Ecosystem. IBM’s partner ecosystem is integral to our transformation story and with her experience and strategic mindset, Verity will play a key role in helping to expand and re-invent IBM’s Ecosystem within our region.”

White’s role is also aligned with IBM’s Build, Service and Sell tracks within its global ecosystem.

Before joining IBM, White was ANZ regional director for partner sales at cloud storage vendor Box from 2018 to 2021. She also worked at Microsoft in various leadership roles across Australia and the United Kingdom. White also worked at Sophos UK from 2009 to 2011.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
agnes heftberger ibm software turbonomic verity white

Partner Content

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility

Great people are the key to meeting customer and staff demands for flexibility
Strong password management is a business essential

Strong password management is a business essential
Melbourne's 8Squad scores Salesforce Ventures funding

Melbourne's 8Squad scores Salesforce Ventures funding
Swoop acquires Moose Mobile for $24m

Swoop acquires Moose Mobile for $24m

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?