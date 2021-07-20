IBM quarterly revenue beats on cloud strength, shares rise

By on
IBM quarterly revenue beats on cloud strength, shares rise

IBM reported second-quarter revenue on Monday that beat analysts' estimates, as a recovery in client spending powered strong growth in its cloud and consulting businesses.

The company's shares were up 2 percent at US$140.73 in extended trading.

"With the reopening (of economies) in particular around North America and Western Europe, we're seeing a nice rebound in travel and transportation, automotive, industrial and consumer sectors overall," IBM Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters, adding that more clients spent on digitizing their operations.

After the pandemic battered existing models of business, more enterprises are adopting "hybrid cloud", a combination of using their own data centers and leased computing resources to manage and process data.

Sales at IBM's cloud business rose 13 percent to US$7 billion in the reported quarter.

Seeing a US$1 trillion market opportunity in "hybrid-cloud", IBM has been investing aggressively in cloud and artificial intelligence-focused ventures, while also shedding its slow-growing, yet huge, managed infrastructure business.

Since the beginning of the year, the company has spent about US$3 billion on eight acquisitions, Kavanaugh said.

IBM's net income fell to US$1.33 billion, or US$1.47 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from US$1.36 billion, or US$1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3 percent to US$18.75 billion, beating estimates of US$18.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
finance ibm services

Partner Content

Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit

Most Read Articles

Forum Group goes on the block

Forum Group goes on the block
Oracle Australia names new cloud transformation boss

Oracle Australia names new cloud transformation boss
HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor

HP Inc drops Bluechip Infotech as Aussie distributor
Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'

Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?