IBM returns to quarterly sales growth after a year of declines

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp returned to sales growth in the first quarter after a year of declines and beat Wall Street targets on Monday, boosted by its bets in the high-margin cloud computing business.

The 109-year-old firm is preparing to split itself into two public companies, with the namesake firm narrowing its focus on the so-called hybrid cloud, where it sees a US$1 trillion market opportunity.

Sales from its cloud computing services jumped 21 percent to US$6.5 billion.

Total revenue rose nearly 1 percent to US$17.73 billion in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of US$17.35 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to US$955 million, or US$1.06 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$1.18 billion, or US$1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.77 per share, beating market expectation of US$1.63.

