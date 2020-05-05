IBM signs first Aussie quantum computing partner

Adelaide-based advanced materials company Archer Materials has partnered with IBM to build a quantum computing qubit processor.

Archer said it is the first Australian company building a quantum computing processor and hardware, with the CQ qubit processor chip.

The CQ chip is aimed to be built for quantum computing operations at room temperature and be integrated with modern electronic devices.

Archer also joins IBM’s global invitation-only Q Network as an ecosystem partner, as well as the associated IBM Quantum Experience for Business program.

Archer chief executive Mohammad Choucar said the Q Network is a group of the very best organisations at the forefront of quantum computing.

“We want Australian businesses and consumers to be one of the first beneficiaries of this exciting technology, and now that we are collaborating with IBM, it greatly increases our chances of success,” Choucar said.

“We look forward to working with IBM and members of the network to address the most fundamental challenges to the wide-scale adoption of quantum computing, using our potentially complementary technologies as starting points.

By joining the Q Network, Archer will gain access to IBM’s quantum computing expertise and resources and open-source Qiskit software and developer tools.

Choucar added that Archer is in a better position to potentially scale its competitive advantage globally.