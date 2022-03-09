IBM suspends business in Russia

IBM suspends business in Russia

IBM has suspended all business in Russia after the country’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Big Blue also launched a tool for Ukrainian employees and contractors to connect with colleagues who can offer assistance.

The tech giant, which has an office in Moscow, has already seen hundreds of Central and Eastern European employees sign on as volunteers to offer lodging, transportation, food and supplies, according to a post authored by Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna.

“In Ukraine, we have been in constant touch with our local teams and continue to provide assistance that includes relocation and financial support,” Krishna said. “The safety and security of IBMers and their families in all areas impacted by this crisis remains our top priority.”

CRN has reached out to IBM for comment.

Mark Wyllie, CEO of Boca Raton, Fla.-based IBM partner Flagship Solutions Group, told CRN in an interview that he’s glad to see IBM take a stand in the conflict.

“It shows IBM’s leadership in supporting democracy and solidarity against the unbelievable events in Ukraine,” Wyllie said.

IBM will also donate US$250,000 to an organization in Czech Republic and the same amount to an organization in Poland, according to the post.

Accenture, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft and others have condemned the Russian attack and taken steps to decrease their presence in the country.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

