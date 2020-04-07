IBM taps former Bank of America CTO to oversee cloud business

By on
IBM taps former Bank of America CTO to oversee cloud business

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp on Monday named former Bank of America Corp top technology executive Howard Boville head of its cloud business, as Arvind Krishna takes over from long-time chief Ginni Rometty.

Krishna headed the Big Blue's fast-growing cloud business before his elevation as chief executive officer in late-January.

As chief technology officer of Bank of America, Boville was responsible for building and running the second largest U.S. bank's cloud services.

IBM said in November it had created a financial services-specific cloud technology in collaboration with Bank of America.

Krishna, the key architect of IBM's $34 billion Red Hat acquisition last year, made the announcements in a letter to employees as he took charge on Monday.

The company also appointed Paul Cormier as the new chief executive officer of Red Hat, succeeding Jim Whitehurst, who was named IBM's president in late-January.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cloud ibm

Most Read Articles

NBN reveals extent of data surge during virus crisis

NBN reveals extent of data surge during virus crisis
Outdated work from home policies bog down Aussie businesses

Outdated work from home policies bog down Aussie businesses
Nutanix appoints ANZ boss out of NetSuite

Nutanix appoints ANZ boss out of NetSuite
Slattery calls out Canberra Data Centre

Slattery calls out Canberra Data Centre
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?