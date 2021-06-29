IBM taps former State Street CIO as Kyndryl CTO

IBM has named Antoine Shagoury, formerly the CIO at State Street and the London Stock Exchange, to be the chief technology officer at its Kyndryl managed infrastructure business spinoff, the company said Monday.

Kyndryl is also establishing an advisory practice of senior experts to assist customers with designing and deploying advanced technology environments, IBM said.

IBM continues to staff up Kyndryl, which remains on pace to spin off from IBM by the end of 2021 and become an independent, publicly held company. Under a plan announced last October IBM is splitting in two, creating Kyndryl by spinning off its Global Technology Services managed infrastructure services unit.

In January, IBM tapped Martin Schroeter, one of its own top executives, to be the new company’s CEO. Schroeter was most recently senior vice president, global markets, responsible for all IBM global sales, client relationships, and worldwide IBM operations. He previously served as IBM’s CFO from 2014 to 2017.

In March, IBM veterans Elly Keinan and Maria Bartolome were named to be Kyndryl’s group president and chief marketing officer, respectively. IBM unveiled the Kyndryl name for the spinoff in April

Shagoury is joining Kyndryl from Ridge-Lane LP, a strategic advisory and venture development firm, where he is currently a venture partner. Between 2014 and 2017 he was executive vice president and global CIO at Boston-based financial services company State Street.

He served on State Street’s management committee and was responsible for managing enterprise-wide technology, transformation and modernization.

Prior to working at State Street, Shagoury was group chief operating officer and CIO at the London Stock Exchange Group.

“Kyndryl’s goal is to apply the most modern and resilient IT systems and talent to help customers realize their business ambitions,” said Elly Keinan, group president of Kyndryl, in a statement.

”Antoine Shagoury is an experienced global leader with significant expertise in mission critical systems and operations, who will direct our technology strategy and investments to advance the vital systems that power progress for our customers.”

IBM also named industry veteran Vic Bhagat as founding member and senior partner of the new Kyndryl Advisory Practice.

Bhagat currently holds a number of board member and advisor posts and is president of Matrix CvC consulting firm. He was senior vice president and CIO of Verizon Enterprise Solutions from 2016 to 2019. Before that he was executive vice president and CIO of EMC (2013 to 2016) and prior to that was CIO at General Electric for 20 years.

This article originally appeared at crn.com