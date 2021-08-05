IBM to add more than 700 customer success managers this year

By on
IBM to add more than 700 customer success managers this year

IBM will hire more than 700 customer success management (CSM) employees worldwide this year, according to IBM’s global vice president of customer success, which has the potential to benefit the tech giant’s partners.

IBM has already grown its CSM organization from 300 people to more than 1,000 in 2021, according to an article IBM’s Janine Sneed published on the website of Raleigh, N.C.-area TV station WRAL. The company has more than 345,000 employees, according to a regulatory filing.

“We knew we needed (to) invest in technical expertise to help customers deploy, adopt, and get value from their Hybrid Cloud and AI solutions,” Sneed said in the post, “so we expanded the Customer Success Management organization growing from 300 to over 1,000 in 2021.”

CRN has reached out to IBM for additional comment.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna told listeners to the company’s most recent earnings call, in July, that IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI strategy “is resonating among our clients.”

“Hybrid cloud is more than a strategy,” Krishna said. “It’s the reality for our clients today. They have multiple public clouds, private clouds, on-premises workloads and are dealing with stringent regulatory and security requirements. Our hybrid cloud platform gives clients the ability to flexibly deploy and manage data and applications across any environment.”

IBM’s AI-powered Cloud Pak offerings, which are built on Red Hat OpenShift, gained momentum with enterprise clients during the quarter, IBM executives said on the call. Cloud Pak and hybrid cloud platform growth drove the $6.1 billion in second quarter sales for IBM’s cloud and cognitive software segment, an increase of 6.1 percent year over year.

Sneed said that the company has also launched the CSM onboarding and learning programs to provide technical training on IBM and Red Hat products as well as professional training to recruits. CSMs “help customers adopt and get value out of software and solutions,” she said.

“IBM CSMs take this adoption to the next level as CSM ‘Architects’ who help customers identify use cases to move to the Cloud, lay out enterprise Cloud architectures, build Minimum Viable Products, and ultimately ensure modernized applications scale into production,” she said.

For Boston-based IBM partner Ironside Group, CSMs can help with implementing IBM solutions in situations where Ironside is hired to consult primarily on a customer’s technology strategy or on a particular problem and doesn’t build a solution in house, CEO Tim Kreytak told CRN in an interview. Ironside also has its own in-house CSMs to help with certain customers.

IBM CSMs can also help Ironside with sharing information on when a particular customer needs more help and services, he said.

“We view it as a good thing for customers,” Kreytak said. “IBM is a big place. It’s a way to have a concierge and a way to get to the right people and resources.”

As IBM boosts its employee count, Kreytak said he hopes to see more people in the demand generation, product awareness and marketing side of IBM. “These are areas where it never hurts to have more people,” he said.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud ibm

Partner Content

SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn

Aussie's 'dream job' at AWS takes a sour turn
Telcos slam NBN Co's temporary COVID-19 rebates

Telcos slam NBN Co's temporary COVID-19 rebates
Aussie orgs most likely to pay ransomware attackers: IDC

Aussie orgs most likely to pay ransomware attackers: IDC
NextDC to build 300MW data centre in Sydney

NextDC to build 300MW data centre in Sydney

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?