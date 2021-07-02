IBM's Kyndryl names Kerry Purcell to lead ANZ

IBM has announced the operating model for its forthcoming Kyndryl managed infrastructure business spin-off, detailing six global managed services practices and naming the senior leadership team.

The six global managed services practices are cloud; digital workplace; security and resiliency; network and edge; core enterprise and zCloud; and applications, data and artificial intelligence (AI).

Kyndryl will also offer an advisory and implementation services practice to advise customers on digital environments and advanced technology adoption and integration.

The company named Kerry Purcell, currently general manager for IBM Global Technology Services Japan, as the new president for Kyndryl Australia and New Zealand, along with nine other regional leaders of markets that represent more than three-quarters of Kyndryl’s revenue.

Kyndryl chief executive Martin Schroeter said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that Kyndryl partners should expect the company to “work with you to deepen our capabilities and bring the best of our expanded ecosystem to our customers.”

“We understand what it takes to build and run secure and complex technology environments, and our partners will be able to leverage that experience as we support customers with speed and the best technology solutions,” he said.

He added: “Nothing will change with the IBM Global Technology Services business until after responsibility passes to the Kyndryl team.”

IBM still expects to complete the spin-off by the end of the year, according to the statement.

The 90,000-person Kyndryl previously announced Elly Keinan as group president, Antoine Shagoury as chief technology officer and Maria Bartolome Winans as chief marketing officer.

Other members of the senior leadership team include chief transformation officer Nelly Akoth and chief information officer Michael Bradshaw.

Bradshaw comes from NBCUniversal Media and previously spent 23 years with IBM, leaving in 2010 as vice president of IT infrastructure optimisation, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Akoth has held various roles at IBM, including the title of global finance practice leader since July 2020.

Shagoury previously served as executive vice president and global CIO at State Street. He’s more recently worked as a partner at Ride-Lane, a strategic advisory and venture development firm.

