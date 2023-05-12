iCatalyst builds MS Dynamics CRM for WARRRL

Microsoft partner iCatalyst has developed a scalable customer relationship management (CRM) solution for Western Australia Return Recycle Renew Limited (WARRRL) to enhance operations, reduce IT costs and help meet its ambitious 2023 container redemption targets.

iCatalayst was engaged by WARRRL in August 2022 to design and build the solution, built on Microsoft Dynamics 365.

WARRL was created to combat the waste problem by establishing and running the state’s container deposit scheme, Containers for Change.

The scheme aims to reduce the number of drink containers that are commonly littered or sent to landfill, by offering a 10-cent refund for each container returned.

Since Containers for Change launched in October 2020, over two billion 10-cent containers have been saved from landfill, injecting more than $200 million into WA’s economy through refunds.

The scheme has also helped bring in over $8 million in donations to WA causes and charities.

It has also created 821 jobs, many of which have been taken up by people with disability, those who were long-term unemployed or First Nations people.

With the not-for-profit organisation’s breadth of requirements across multiple areas in mind, WARRRL and iCatalyst created a multi-feature release roadmap with six modules:

First Responsible Supplier (FRS) contract management

Refund Point Operator (RPO) site and contract management

Scheme Integrity Management

Logistics and Processors, Materials Recycler Facilities, Recyclers and Exporter Contract Management

Business Lead and Business Relations Tracking

External Relations Case Management.

WARRRL and iCatalyst released the FRS and contract management module in January 2023.

It was followed by the RPO site and contract management module two months later.

Now, WARRRL can manage its FRS and RPO processes end to end, from first contact with a potential participant to generating documents and tracking interactions; closing a contract and integrating the relevant changes into third-party systems.

iCatalyst used a "configuration before customisation" approach to building and deploying the solution.

It leverages the Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365) Sales application, Microsoft Power Platform (including Power Automate and Power Pages) and Microsoft Azure services such as Azure Service Bus.

“Power Platform was critical in the overall design and implementation of the solution,” iCatalyst director Justin Martin said.

“It was the low-code foundation to configure the necessary requirements to meet WARRRL’s operational needs.”

The solution has been a success for WARRRL, helping it to improve its efficiency, reduce its costs and meet its ambitious targets.

“iCatalyst has been a great partner to work with,” Kristen Britz, head of information technology, processors and logistics at Containers for Change said.

“They have a deep understanding of our business and have been able to deliver a solution that meets our needs and helps us to achieve our goals.”

The solution has also been a success for iCatalyst, who have been able to demonstrate their expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

“We are proud to have partnered with WARRRL on this important project,” Martin said

“The solution has been a success and has helped WARRRL to achieve their goals.”