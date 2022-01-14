iCognition, Kapish Services score Micro Focus APJ partner awards

Enterprise software vendor Micro Focus has recognised local channel partners iCognition and Kapish Services as some of its top performing across Asia-Pacific and Japan, awarding them at its recent partner awards for the region.

Melbourne-based Kapish, a subsidiary of Citadel Group, was named APJ Partner of the Year 2021 for Business Innovation, while Canberra-based iCognition was named Partner of the Year 2021 for Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re thrilled to acknowledge our 2021 Partner Awards winners for their continued support and commitment to help businesses in the region accelerate their transformation,” Micro Focus APJ vice president for channels JR Wong said.

“Micro Focus is a partner-first organisation, and we’ve been very fortunate to be working with a strong and dedicated partner network. Our top priority to help partners solve their customers’ digital challenges remains and we will continue to innovate to broaden their capabilities and enable them to grow faster.”

The partner awards come amid a strong year for Micro Focus in APJ, citing a 120-percent year-on-year growth in the number of partners submitting deal registrations, due to continued investments in the region.

Citadel Group general manager of enterprise solutions Ryan Harris said, “This recognition is a true testament to a successful partnership between Micro Focus and Citadel.”

“We’re excited to continue our collaboration with Micro Focus at the technical, operational, and sales levels that brings Citadel’s products to customers, providing them with the breadth and depth of solution portfolio that addresses many of their practical problems.”

iCognition chief executive Joe Mammoliti said, “FY21 saw iCognition achieving excellent growth in sales of Micro Focus products, across our clients in public, financial, and education sectors. We’re thrilled that we’ve also achieved Platinum Partner status with Micro Focus this year.”

“We thank Micro Focus for awarding us this award and Platinum membership, which is not only acknowledgement of our premium level of Micro Focus sales and service but recognises 18 years of an excellent partnership.”