ICT Networks reveals new chief executive

ICT Networks has named its senior business development manager Mark Maloney as its new chief executive.

The appointment follows the tragic passing of previous CEO Rob Kingma, who the channel lost suddenly in September last year.

ICT Networks revealed the new chief executive to its clients and vendor partners today, noting that Maloney has been a key member of the networking solutions provider’s leadership team, having worked with the company for almost six years.

The announcement said Maloney’s collaborative leadership style and close relationships with staff and clients were key factors in the decision to name him CEO. The executive brings 15 years of networking experience to the role, as well as knowledge across vendors, disties and partnerships.

His appointment is effective immediately.

“I’m honoured to accept the position of CEO,” Maloney said. “I know I have big shoes to fill, but Rob was an excellent mentor and I am confident we can move forward in tribute to the robust foundations he has laid for us over the past decade.

“Mitch Barr will continue in his role as managing director and technical director, and we have also appointed an advisory board to assist our continued growth.

“We have gained huge momentum in recent years, taking out several industry awards and receiving the prestigious ‘All Stars’ award from the CRN Fast50 which recognises our exponential growth and increasing dominance in the local industry.

“I look forward to continuing to drive this growth, while nurturing our fantastic company culture, affinity for innovation, and impressive staff and client retention rates.”

Darrin Iatrou, area partner director ANZ at Juniper Networks, a key ICT Networks partner, said the vendor was delighted at the new of Maloney’s appointment.

“We have had a long and established relationship with Mark, and we look forward to helping ICT Networks grow and develop even further to continue the legacy of our friend, Robert Kingma,” Iatrou said.