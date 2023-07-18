ICT services marketplace VirtualPlatform launches

Sydney-based wholesale ICT services aggregation marketplace VirtualPlatform has officially launched, targetting Australian managed service providers (MSPs).

The API-based platform aims to help MSPs simplify quantifying, comparing, purchasing, supporting and billing managed solutions products.

This enables MSPs the ability to extend into new services to build increasing recurring revenue and customer loyalty.

VirtualPlatform said the platform is focused on four core pillars; Qualify and Buy, Monitoring and Diagnostics, Notifications and Rebill.

The product portfolio covers voice (SIP/CTS), connectivity including nbn/Telstra/AAPT, Microsoft Office 365 licensing, device backup, cloud infrastructure, hosting, DNS, SSL, SMS, fax to email and more, with Microsoft Teams Operator Connect Voice to come.

VirtualPlatform’s service monitoring functionality allows its customers to monitor service health, licence status and more.

The platform also has ‘Hero’ features for most product sets, including the ‘New Telephone Number Picker’ allowing customers to select their chosen number from the national pool using dropdown selections.

The company’s co-founder Stuart Wallis first developed the platform five years ago, before he met industry veteran Piers Tyler where they chose to commercialise the business and conduct a seed capital raise.

“We’re bringing the management back to managed services,” said Wallis.