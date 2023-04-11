IDC: Apple Mac shipments take a big hit

Apple has finished the first quarter with a significant decline in Mac shipments while HP exited the period in better shape than its major rivals as the global PC market continued to contract.

Research firm IDC reported in its latest PC market report on Sunday that Apple shipped 4.1 million Macs in the first quarter, 40.5 percent fewer than it did the same period last year.

This resulted in Apple seeing the largest year-over-year decline in PC shipments in the first three months of 2023 compared to its four largest competitors: Lenovo, HP, Dell and ASUS.

HP, by contrast, took the smallest hit to PC shipments in the first quarter with a 24.2 percent year-over-year decline, resulting in 12 million units for the period.

As a result, Apple’s share in the PC market shrunk by 16.3 points to 7.2 percent in the first quarter, but the vendor managed to hold its place in the top five PC vendors at fourth position.

HP, on the other hand, was the only company among the world’s top five PC vendors to grow market share during the period, increasing 7.1 points to 21.1 percent, according to IDC.

While HP’s share growth kept it in second place in the PC market, the movement brought it closer to the market’s number one vendor, Lenovo, whose computer shipments declined by 30.3 percent year-over-year to 12.7 units in the first quarter.

With Lenovo’s market share shrinking by nearly 1.8 points to 22.4 percent, the Hong Kong-based vendor only holds a 1.3-point lead over HP now in contrast to the 3.1-point lead in the same period last year.

Lenovo tied with ASUS for having the third largest decline in PC shipments in the first quarter.

Taiwan-based-ASUS shipped 3.9 million units and saw its market share decline by 1.5 points to 6.8 percent, keeping it in fifth place behind Apple.

The vendor with the second largest decline in PC shipments was Dell Technologies which shipped 9.5 million units in the first quarter, 31 percent fewer than it did the same period last year.

This resulted in Dell’s market share declining by 2.3 points to 16.7 percent, widening HP’s lead over its Texan rival by 4.4 points compared to 2.6 points in early 2022.

Meanwhile, PC shipments by smaller manufacturers declined collectively by 26 percent to 14.7 million.

These dwindling numbers added up to 56.9 million PC shipments total for the first quarter.

That marked a 29 percent decline from the same period last year, which IDC attributed to “weak demand, excess inventory and a worsening macroeconomic climate.

The research firm noted the first quarter’s shipments were “noticeably lower” than the 59.2 million PCs shipped in the first quarter of 2019 and the 60.6 shipped units from the first quarter of 2018.

“Though channel inventory has depleted in the last few months, it’s still well above the healthy four to six week range,” said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC’s Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“Even with heavy discounting, channels and PC makers can expect elevated inventory to persist into the middle of the year and potentially into the third quarter.”